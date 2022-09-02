Letter: Real Republicans left Trump Party

I would like to thank Tony Van Vliet for his Aug. 25 letter “There’s hope the FBI finds the goods,” saying Trump mob members are not Republicans and are an insult to Lincoln.

They are Republicans in name only, totally antithetical to the party’s traditional values.

I have always been unaffiliated with political parties, although I usually oppose the Republicans because they tend to favor the rich and exploit the poor. I am somewhat liberal and usually favor the Democratic Party because it supports the common man.

But I have occasionally voted for Republicans. I voted for Mark Hatfield and even voted for Van Vliet because I thought he was a better person for the job than what the Democrats offered.

I used to equate “conservative” with “not smart.” But Trump showed that this is not true for all conservatives. Conservative writer George Will used to be the mouthpiece for the Republican Party in the newspaper, but he called out Trump as a womanizing, narcissistic liar, and became persona non grata to Trump.

Then Van Vliet and a couple other local conservative Republicans quit the party of Trump. That proves some have sense. But that leaves an awful lot of others mindlessly following along in the Trump mob, worshiping him and believing every word of fake news he preaches.

The real Republicans are those who left the Trump Party. Let’s hope they can resurrect the Republican Party and banish the Trump traitors.

Phillip Hays

Corvallis