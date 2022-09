Seriously? A week ago you announced a great new “look” to the printed paper, in particular the comics and advice pages.

Now your words seem more like a letter home from a guy who just got a job oiling the tracks of a guillotine. Horoscopes are more important than science from Dr. Roach? Nonsense wins, probably because it costs fewer cents. Or do you assume your print readers are not capable of reading serious content and need some silly diversions instead?

Philip Coleman

Philomath