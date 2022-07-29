Letter: Reader takes issue with 'As I See It'

While I’m sure she has lots of personal opinions about current events in Oregon and across the country, the people of Benton County would be better served if she and the other commissioners just stuck to doing their jobs.

Almost five years ago, complaints were filed with the county about several properties in the area where I live that are so out of compliance with county ordinance it’s ridiculous. To date, nothing has been done, and the customer service of the commissioners is nonexistent. Maybe Ms. Augerot’s concern for her perceived loss of rights could spill over into her actual elected position.