Letter: Reader heartened by Easter message

I was greatly heartened to return home after Easter weekend to find that Easter Day’s paper (April 17) had the words “Christ is risen” laid out across the top of the front page.

I have little doubt that many will complain — privately, if not in letters — about the paper “pushing religion,” excluding non-Christians, expressing bias and so forth.

Not me. I’m incredibly glad to see it proclaimed in the newspaper. For one thing, it made me feel included in this community in a way that I haven’t before in the 37 years I’ve lived here. For another, those people I just mentioned are the ones who need to hear it the most.