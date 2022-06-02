Letter: Reader finds letter on abortion incongruous

I find it incongruous that M. Richter (“Sad commentary on our moral rectitude,” May 25) suggests that abortion is a convenient form of birth control.

The letter states that there are many other methods that work 90% of the time that don’t “kill” children. I didn’t find among them any mention of vasectomies.

Also incongruous, as well as unconscionable, is that the very states that are seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade are also vehemently opposed to any restrictions on gun ownership, types of guns or implementing red flag laws. Yet go back to the lead story headline on the front page: “Shooter kills 19 children.”