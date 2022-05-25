Letter: Read up on teen health care issues

I’d like to comment on the article in the paper on May 4 (“Following California’s lead”).

First, “gender-affirming health care” is a code phrase for adolescents having free access, without parental permission, for puberty blockers, hormones (testosterone and estrogen) and breast removal surgery for adolescent girls. These are experimental treatments with little science behind them to show the long-term effect. Young people’s brains are not fully developed until age 25. Children often change their minds in the growing-up phase of their life.

Some parents go along with their child’s demands for these treatments. Other parents have legitimate concerns and, in Oregon, must move out of state to prevent these body-altering treatments being given to their children. The activists say they want to protect children from bills that target the LGBTQ community. There is no protection involved.

This is not about red and blue states. This is about huge sums of money donated by wealthy transactivists to the American Civil Liberties Union ($30 million) and the Human Rights Campaign — LGBT advocates ($100 million) to change laws that affect children and adolescents.

Read up on these issues. Our library has these books that give further information: “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier; “Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality” by Helen Joyce; “Material Girls” by Kathleen Stock; and “The End of Gender” by Dr. Debra Soh.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

