Letter: Read NIH report from January 2022

While I fail to see the reason for mixing discussions on racial profiling and gun violence with medical errors, I am grateful to Mr. Hartman for bringing up “deaths due to doctor error” (“Time for a more balanced reflection,” April 7).

I am familiar with the 2016 study quoted, and can assure everyone that the issue continues to be addressed by the medical community.

Unfortunately, error rates in medical settings remain high, causing significant injuries, disabilities and preventable deaths. All providers — physicians, nurses, pharmacists and others in paramedical professions — remind ourselves that the first rule is to “do no harm,” and we should be held accountable for problems due to errors of judgment, negligence or misconduct.

While scientific studies always have their limitations and should be understood in the right context, one thing is clear:

Errors, in all aspects of life, typically occur from the convergence of multiple factors. And while human factors often make the blame-and-sue headlines, medical errors are more commonly caused by systemic problems in our health care system: underuse of safety nets, inadequate protocols, staffing issues, workers’ overload and fatigue, failure of communication, low-value interventions that bring more harms than benefits, and fragmented insurance networks that worsen poor patient care coordination.

Medical error reduction and prevention is not the sole domain of physicians; it is a shared community responsibility. For interested health care providers, patients and caregivers, I would recommend reading the Joint Commission Report from the National Institute of Health, published in January 2022.

Chinh Le, M.D.

Corvallis

