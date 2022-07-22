Letter: Read column with both joy, anguish

It was with both joy and anguish that I read the “As We See It” column “Large population driving many of our major problems” (July 15) by W. Boyd Wilcox and David Paxson.

Joy that someone is finally speaking to this overriding human concern. Anguish that none of our world leaders is doing anything about it.

When I was in college, one of my professors showed a film of an experiment in which rats were kept in a contained environment. The experimenters kept adding rats to the environment, and when the population got quite large, they all died. A virus developed which the rats had never experienced, and, therefore, had no immunity to, and they all died from the pandemic.

Our professor then had the class do the math for humans. Based on the rate of our population growth, when would we have so many people crowded onto our planet that there would be a virus/pandemic that suddenly developed and ended all human life? The year we estimated was 2028.

I have some doubts our small band of undergraduates got the year exactly right, but we see the signs of disaster all around us. Insufficient health care and housing. The climate crisis. Poverty. To name just a few.

We can deal with the symptoms by supporting Unity Housing, Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates and any of a number of environmental and justice groups. But the only way to prevent the end of human life is to reduce our population.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis