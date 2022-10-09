Letter: Raymond is not prepared for job

I have read the two profiles about the candidates for Linn County sheriff. Thanks for printing them. I am supporting Sherriff Duncan.

There is a process and good reason for the way she has ascended up the ladder to become sheriff. She has worked in different departments, learned about the opportunities and problems associated with the whole office. This has prepared her for being sheriff.

She has done a good job. She has been responsible for a budget of over $1 million, hired and fired where needed and maintained contact with the public to keep up with what is happening in Linn County.

Her opponent has not. In over 20 years he has not risen above patrol deputy. In his current job as mountain patrol he has very little contact with the community.

He calls the process Sheriff Duncan has taken a loophole but he has already selected a fellow deputy as undersheriff. Is that proper? Is he the best possible candidate? Two deputies moving into the two top cop jobs does not make sense. Neither has any management or leadership experience.

I have talked with Deputy Raymond, and I find him a nice guy. But I think he is not prepared to be sheriff.

Mike Clark

Albany