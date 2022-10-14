Letter: Rank Maughan first choice for mayor

I know that Charles Maughan has what it takes to be mayor of Corvallis.

I have served as the mayor of Milwaukie since 2015. Milwaukie shares many great attributes with Corvallis, including a passion for bicycle/pedestrian safety, an understanding of the need for climate action, and a spot along the Willamette River.

I have known Charles for six years, and I know he has all the attributes of a great mayor: He’s pragmatic, thoughtful and visionary. As a mayor for seven years, I recognize in Charles the skills of collaboration, empathy and the steadfastness to be able to make the tough decisions in the face of loud opposition.

Corvallis has been a leader in the state, and Charles will continue that legacy. He has a tenacity to stand up for what he believes in and a deep caring for all the residents of his city.

While I am running for the Oregon Legislature in House District 41 and would not be a fellow mayor with Charles, I look forward to working with him as a partner in the Legislature to seek bold solutions to systemic issues that face all of Oregon.

I ask that you join me in supporting Charles Maughan, and please rank Charles as your first choice for mayor of Corvallis this November.

Mark Gamba

Mayor, Milwaukie; Democratic nominee for State House District 41