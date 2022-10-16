Letter: Rank Maughan as your first choice

Because of his very clear integrity, Charles Maughan is my choice for mayor of Corvallis.

Charles has excellent endorsements and support from true leaders in both Benton County and beyond. He has the endorsement of Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot and the support of current and former city councilors in Corvallis, Philomath and Monroe.

Charles also has the support of Travis Nelson, state representative for House District 44; Mark Gamba, mayor of Milwaukie and Democratic nominee for State House District 41; and Farrah Chaichi, Democratic nominee for State House District 35.

Charles has connections all across the state, ready to partner with Corvallis to address tough issues such as the housing and climate crises.

These people believe in Charles and know he is ready to be mayor of Corvallis and lead our city well. Join them in supporting Charles, and join me in ranking Charles as your first choice for mayor.

Courtney Childs

Corvallis