Letter: Ramos entered via a propped door

We learned today that Salvadore Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, through what would have been a locked door had it not been propped open by a teacher.

I am aware that many of our schools have doors, both exterior and interior, that when closed automatically lock, making ingress from the outside impossible without someone on the inside opening the door. I am also aware that these doors are frequently propped open. I am asking if this convenience of propping open doors is worth it. I am sure what the parents in Uvalde would say.