Letter: Raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes

On March 27, the paper published an article, “Experts explore the possible COVID-diabetes link.”

There are reports of 30% and 60% increases in Type 1 diabetes diagnoses, compared with pre-pandemic years. The reasons are not known, but the theory is that if you had COVID-19, your insulin production will be more compromised than if you hadn’t been infected. Furthermore, it has long been theorized that previous infections trigger the autoimmune response that causes the pancreas to turn on itself and destroy insulin-producing cells.

When you have Type 1 diabetes, your pancreas doesn’t work; you can’t trust your body to do its job, so you must think for it. You must inject insulin to stay alive. There are no days off, and always the worry of life-threatening lows and dangerous highs that can lead to complications. There is no cure for T1D.

JDRF, a global charity started in 1974 by parents of children with T1D, is committed to improving the lives of everyone with T1D and finding a cure. It has funded over $2 billion in research around the globe and is now helping the diabetes community in Ukraine. So many in Ukraine are without lifesaving diabetes supplies.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, there will be a Mid-Valley JDRF Walk for T1D at Crystal Lake Sports Fields. It’s a family- and dog-friendly event to bring our community together to raise awareness about T1D and funds for research. Join us!

Christine Snow

Corvallis

