For what can best be described as a slugfest initiated by the coaching staff of Arizona, the Oregon State University Beaver basketball team played with exceptional poise and control the afternoon of Feb. 25.

It was clear that the coaching strategy was to be aggressively physical with Raegan Beers, and the Arizona Wildcat players clearly followed that strategy. Raegan was constantly pushed, hacked, elbowed and punched every time she touched the ball. I suppose the strategy was to wear her down and make her angry enough to retaliate in kind.