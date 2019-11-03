I agree with Larry Ciaffoni’s Oct. 20 letter to the editor.
I watched the police body camera video and believe that the officer was courteous and professional. The biker was, at best, uncooperative. This was not a racial bias incident. The NAACP, which I support, should have stayed out of this incident. Their comment about “biking while black” is egregious in itself.
I avoid driving near the Oregon State University campus as much as possible because of poor pedestrian and biker behavior.
I appreciate the police trying to protect and educate us all.
Please watch the video.
Bill Lauer
Corvallis (Oct. 23)