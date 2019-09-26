The horror and shock of seeing those towers come down is seared on my mind. Then questions began:
Why did three buildings fall on Sept. 11, 2001? Two were hit by planes, one had a few fires, but high-rise buildings are designed to stay up even with fires. And the towers were built to withstand an airplane collision. What happened? What went wrong?
And they fell almost in free fall. The "pancake" theory doesn't make physical sense. Resistance slows a fall, and there were many floors of resistance. The towers fell too quickly. And what about Building 7? Why did it fall into its own footprint? Again, so quickly.
And now, 18 years later, why question the collapse of three modern high-rise buildings?
One answer to that question: Those buildings were designed to withstand an airplane, fires and collapse. So if the design was wrong, where was it wrong? Architects and engineers need to know how their construction standards fail. If the standards used are not adequate, all high buildings now built with the standards for the Twin Towers and Building 7, are at risk. Anyone with any business connected to a high rise should be concerned about the safety of all high-rise buildings.
Architects and engineers are still questioning what happened to buildings on 9/11 and so should we.
Joan Noyes
Corvallis (Sept. 17)