Letter: Put money into full-time workers

The Corvallis City Council needs to support full-time workers for Majestic Theatre productions.

The performances I have attended over the years have left me moved in ways that are the very best of live theater. The show topics challenge me to reflect on how I am moving through the world. Touching on subjects pertaining to diversity, equity and inclusion, these performances can deeply impact those who choose to attend.

It’s one way to foster change and acceptance in the world, inviting the audience members to connect with other humans who may not be like them. Likewise, the stories that reflect marginalized populations provide the opportunity for attendees to see themselves portrayed in these performances. In this way, the Majestic is a powerful tool for cultivating more acceptance and understanding in the world.

Without the Majestic Theatre, our community would lose so much: a place to watch live performances, an outlet for those who love to perform, create and learn. In working toward strategic goals listed in Imagine Corvallis 2040, published this year, page 15 states it clearly: “The arts are an essential element of the community, its economy and quality of life.

Putting specific money into full-time workers at the Majestic Theatre will support improving the accessibility of arts to all community members.

Bobbi Bailey

Corvallis

