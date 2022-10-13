Letter: Pull the plug on Johnson's strategy

Thanks to Betsy Johnson, Oregon is poised to elect its first Republican governor in more than 40 years.
Johnson didn’t want to face off against Tina Kotek in the Democratic primary, so she skipped it and is running as an independent. If she had run in the primary, whoever won would be leading the governor’s race by 15 to 20 points. Instead, the Republican candidate is leading over a divided progressive electorate.
I urge Johnson’s supporters to pull the plug on this disastrous strategy and rally behind Tina Kotek. Oregon needs progressive leadership!
Bill York
Corvallis