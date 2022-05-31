Letter: Provisions would make us all safer

From a longtime gun owner who has usually opposed gun control due either to unconstitutional restrictions or ineffectiveness, or both.

However … yet another mass shooting. Something needs to happen.

Consider the following potential actions:

1. Ban semiautomatic assault-style weapons. Whatever little value they have is far outweighed by their propensity to be used for violence.

2. Require a license to purchase or own firearms. This is not gun registration, so the government can’t come and take away your firearms. They won’t know if you even have any. It is just a license that says you are qualified to own them. The license would require gun-safety education and a background check. Pretty much all licensed hunters or concealed-carry permittees have already completed such education, and background checks need to be done for anyone to own a firearm.

3. Limit all magazines to no more than six rounds. You certainly don’t need more for hunting. Currently owned firearms with larger capacities (up to 15?) could be retained by licensed owners, but new firearms would be limited to six.

I believe these provisions would make everyone safer while imposing relatively few restrictions on law-abiding citizens.

Kelly Smith

Corvallis

