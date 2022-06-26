 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proud to be fans of Beaver Baseball

A very big thank-you to the Oregon State University baseball team, players and coaches for an amazing season!

You made a rainy spring so much more fun! Watching you play with such heart: The skill, determination, preparation and work ethic was evident throughout the season. Under the leadership of Mitch Canham and the other fine coaches, the team made it into Super Regionals at Goss Stadium! Thanks for being such a class act when you were on the national stage too. We are proud to be Beaver Baseball fans!

Mary Jo Simone and Ray Pietz

Junction City

