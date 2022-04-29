Letter: Proud and thrilled to endorse Sami

I need to say that there are several strengths that convince me that we need Sami Al-Abdrabbuh for Congress. I want to keep this as clear as possible for voters by highlighting a few of those strengths.

First, Sami has an incredible background working in education and advocating for each and every student, especially students from our most marginalized communities. Sami is an educator and he has served as Corvallis School District’s board chair. He understands the dedication required to ensure every student’s access to quality education.

Sami is a fierce advocate for ensuring full funding for special education and reducing class sizes. He will work toward canceling student loan debt, ensuring free community college for all, and ensuring schools are emotionally, academically and physically safe for every student and every educator.

Second, Sami understands the importance of passing policy and laws that serve the people of Oregon; he has incredible perspective and knowledge, and understands and values his relationships with his constituents.

Sami has already shown voters his dedication to service, and his humble approach to advocacy and collaborative leadership should make voting for Sami a no-brainer.

I am so proud and thrilled to endorse Sami, not only for the leader and change-maker that he is, but for the goodness and humanity he will bring to Congress!

Denee Newton

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0