Letter: Proposed ordinance too crazy to enact

David Eckert (“Companies won’t divulge energy use,” July 31) exaggerates when he says “the utility companies will not divulge the energy use of individual homes.”

This is true only when referring to divulging this information to the public in general. A simple phone call to Consumers Power Inc. confirms that it will provide this information to the owner of the house. Surely this does not invade the homeowner’s privacy!

That takes care of the problem. Rather than requiring everyone to obtain an expensive energy audit before they can sell their house, the city could simply require that the owner obtain the total bills for the last year or two and provide them to prospective buyers.

If, as Mr. Eckert claims, the cost of an energy audit will be “quickly recouped by making the changes recommended in the energy audit,” why would it be necessary to make the audits mandatory? Does he assume that Corvallis residents are so stupid that they cannot recognize obvious opportunities? Or is it possible that the payback would not necessarily be that rapid or would even be nonexistent for houses that are already well insulated?

I agree with Eckert that energy efficiency is highly desirable, and commend his enthusiasm. But it seems to me that the proposed ordinance is so crazy that it would be folly to enact it.

Paul deLespinasse

Corvallis