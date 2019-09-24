I want to point out some potential problems with the “Medicare for All” proposal that was mentioned by some of the Democratic presidential contenders at the debate on Thursday, Sept. 12. Insured taxpayers as myself would lose their current protection and be lumped together with people who either don’t now have health insurance or have major medical problems that result in very high premiums in the current marketplace.
Should “Medicare for All” become the law of the land it could lead to a situation that now exists in some foreign countries: Highly skilled and specialized doctors there do not accept any insurance coverage but inform their prospective patients that they can be treated but must pay upfront and then settle with their insurance for any coverage they might have.
Strangely, this topic was not mentioned at all last Thursday.
Al Haunold
Corvallis (Sept. 14)