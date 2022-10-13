 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Prevent future coup attempts by Trump

How much evidence is necessary for attorneys general to indict, prosecute, convict and imprison traitor Trump?

The evidence is overwhelming that he is a traitor, among a long list of other criminal nouns. Anyone else committing such a long list of crimes would already be imprisoned for decades in a penitentiary. The consequences of delaying or avoiding justice in Trump’s cases far outweigh any consequence of doing so.

All of the spineless attorney generals should be replaced by attorney generals who have the necessary intestinal fortitude to seek justice and prevent any future coup attempt by this traitor.

Ricardo Small

Albany

 

