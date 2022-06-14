Letter: President says no amendment absolute

Several weeks ago the paper published a guest editorial from the board of the LA Times stating (and I’m paraphrasing) the GOP is against common-sense gun laws.

Considering the source, it shouldn’t surprise anyone the board supported universal background checks, banning assault-style rifles, and limiting capacity of magazines. This is the same tired, predictable rhetoric from a leftist organization. The board and the Democratic Party haven’t learned anything from Columbine to date. In virtually every mass shooting since Columbine, the firearm was legally purchased. A background check was done.

My .22 caliber rifle is a semiautomatic with a tubular 14-round magazine. Is it an assault-style weapon that should be banned? Would a ban on 30-round magazines stop a deranged shooter from using three 10-round magazines to carry out his carnage?

Curiously, the Democrats have never defined what common-sense gun laws are, but we can all guess. What Biden and the Democratic Party really want is a ban on all firearms, and abolishment of the Second Amendment. As Biden has said, “No amendment is absolute.”

So how serious are Biden and the Democratic Party about protecting schools and schoolchildren, for example? Let’s see: $43 billion for Ukraine, with no end in sight; $60 million a week (last year’s figure) for food, shelter, medical care and transportation to a destination of their choice for illegal aliens; and $6 billion for student loan relief. And not one penny for school security and child safety since Columbine.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0