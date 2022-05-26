Letter: Plenty of children around need you

The most difficult decision a woman has to make is not yours.

Not every girl or woman is willing or able to carry a pregnancy to term. Mandating that a pregnant girl or woman give birth is not prolife; it is only pro-pregnancy. And it can cause great harm, even death, to the woman, the fetus and/or the birthed child.

A woman who becomes pregnant without her consent or absent her desire should not have a duty to birth. And a child should not be a mandated outcome for a girl or woman who does not have the age, willingness, health or capability to carry, birth or raise a well child.

Do not confuse being pro-pregnancy with being prolife. If you value life, please support pregnant women in the difficult decision that is right for them. And please support those birthed children who are unwanted, unloved, sick, hungry, neglected and/or abused. There are plenty of these children around, and they need you.

Mavis Tuten

Corvallis

