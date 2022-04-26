Letter: Please vote 'yes' to renew the levy

After serving seven years on the Corvallis School Board, I moved away in 2018.

However, a chunk of the community remains with me. I daily read the Gazette-Times. I treasure my continued connections with Corvallis friends. I remain a Beavers fan.

I follow the school district on social media, especially the renovations and construction of new schools, and through my former board colleagues. And I still pay taxes in Oregon and Benton County.

I cannot vote in the upcoming election since I no longer live in Oregon. But I can write to urge you to vote “yes” on Corvallis School District Local Option Levy Measure 2-136. This is a renewal of the current levy, set to expire in June.

Renewal will not increase your taxes. Renewal will continue to support vital staff, programs and services for 509J, worth about $8.6 million, the equivalent of 90 positions. If the levy were to fail, terrible cuts would be required to balance the district’s operating budget. Other resources do not exist to fill a budget hole so large. No one would benefit, the students least of all.

I understand the importance of this levy from my many years of line-by-line analysis of the district’s budget and observation of its impact. This levy is essential to the students, to the schools, and thereby to the community. Please vote “yes” to renew the levy.

Judy Ball

Morgantown, West Virginia

