Letter: Please vote 'yes' on Measure 2-136

Corvallis education matters!

The Corvallis School District is seeking to renew an expiring instructional and educational support levy on May 17.

The levy was first voted in by the Corvallis community in 2006 and has been renewed every few years ever since. As in the past, the tax rate would stay the same with this renewal.

In these challenging times, our students need consistency. Voting “yes” on Measure 2-136 will maintain the programs that ensure a high-quality and supportive education for our youth. Voting “yes” is a vote for investments in our children, in our community and for generations to come.

Among other things, the levy helps maintain class sizes; provides elementary art, music and PE; funds school counselors and social workers; expands vocational and technical education; and supports middle and high school athletics and activities. Our Corvallis students receive a well-rounded educational experience due to the levy.

I ask that you join teachers, parents, neighbors, local businesses and community leaders in supporting a “yes” vote on Measure 2-136 for the levy renewal.

A vote of “yes” will maintain the needed educational essentials. Voting “yes” will create opportunity. Voting “yes” will continue the investment in our community. Most of all, voting “yes” shows that you believe in the education of the students who call Corvallis home.

Please vote “yes” on Measure 2-136.

Peg Cornell

Corvallis

