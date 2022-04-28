 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Please vote 'yes' for schools, pool

  • 0
Letters Stock

The Lebanon Swimming Pool is a great asset to the community and the community’s health. However, the pool is over 40 years old and needs our help.

With this in mind, please vote “yes” on May 17 on the school bond measure to repair and upgrade the swimming pool! When the bond measure passes, the schools will be granted an additional $4.3 million in matching funds from the state.

The pool offers swimming lessons, aqua aerobics, swim competitions and exercise and fun for everyone in the community who uses it. The repairs and upgrades in question will have to be addressed — better sooner than later. Please vote “yes” on May 17th for our schools and the pool, which is a very valuable community resource.

William Heineck

Lebanon

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News