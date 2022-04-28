Letter: Please vote 'yes' for schools, pool

The Lebanon Swimming Pool is a great asset to the community and the community’s health. However, the pool is over 40 years old and needs our help.

With this in mind, please vote “yes” on May 17 on the school bond measure to repair and upgrade the swimming pool! When the bond measure passes, the schools will be granted an additional $4.3 million in matching funds from the state.

The pool offers swimming lessons, aqua aerobics, swim competitions and exercise and fun for everyone in the community who uses it. The repairs and upgrades in question will have to be addressed — better sooner than later. Please vote “yes” on May 17th for our schools and the pool, which is a very valuable community resource.

William Heineck

Lebanon

