Letter: Please vote for local option levy

Let’s continue Corvallis’ tradition of supporting education by approving the local option levy.

I was on the Corvallis School Board when we were the first district in Oregon to put a local option levy on the ballot, and we approved it in November 1999, with 64% in favor. This made Corvallis the first community in Oregon to adopt a local option levy, and we did it because we always highly valued our kids and our schools.

In the early '90s our schools endured years of budget cuts as a result of Measures 5 and 50 and the state’s equalizing school funding across all districts. These changes took away our ability to fund schools the way we wanted. Corvallis’ funding was reduced year after year as poorer districts were elevated. The state became the primary source of school funding, but never provided enough money to maintain critical programs and staffing.

To address this chronic underfunding and lack of local control, the Oregon Legislature in 1999 allowed school districts to ask voters to support limited local funding increases through levies.

With Corvallis’ first local option levy, we were able to reduce classroom crowding and begin to restore counseling, art, music and P.E. to our elementary schools. These are the same priorities our current local option levy funds and that our community has repeatedly told the school district it wants to continue.

We must renew the local option levy to sustain the work begun in 1999. Please vote “yes” on 2-136.

Cyrel Gable

Corvallis

