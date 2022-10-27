Letter: Please vote, and vote for Cadena

Tony Cadena is running for Corvallis City Council (Ward 9).

I have known Tony since the mid-1990s when he moved to Corvallis, and for a number of years we worked together very closely as senior leaders in Hewlett-Packard’s imaging and printing business.

My role was in software technology, and Tony’s was in operations and finance, two worlds that seem far apart. Nothing was accomplished in this complex business, however, without communication between people, collaboration across teams, a strong work ethic and high-integrity behavior.

Tony has always brought these abilities, attributes and commitment to his professional work. Public service today faces many of the same kinds of complex program challenges as well, and demands a similar system perspective and collaborative, listening- and learning-oriented approach on the part of those involved. Our community would be deeply fortunate to have Tony Cadena on its city council representing Ward 9.

Please vote.

Ted Wilson, Hewlett-Packard Fellow, retired

Corvallis