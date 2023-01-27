Letter: Please vote against raising our taxes

I recently attended a public meeting concerning the $110 million proposed bond that will be on our May ballot.

This bond is supposed to be for a new jail and a facility to take care of the homeless in our county. People were asked to write their questions on cards and those in charge picked which questions would be asked.

In my opinion, this was a way to avoid the questions they didn’t like and didn’t want to answer. So much for an open forum.

At the end of the meeting, I stood up before most of the crowd could leave and asked commissioner Xan Augerot why, instead of spending $60,000 to $80,000 each to install multiple crosswalks every block or two on Ninth Street and Walnut and Circle boulevards, didn’t they spend the money on this facility. Her response was that it was the city that spent that money, and we are the county.

Guess what: It doesn’t matter if the city or the county is spending it, all of it comes from our pockets, and I for one have had enough. I then told her I worked hard to retire and pay off my mortgage and asked her at what point as a retired person am I taxed out of my house and become one of the homeless. I got no answer and basically a blank stare.

Enough government waste already! Please join me and vote against raising our property taxes to pay for this bond in May.

Dick Creaser

Corvallis