Letter: Please save and protect courthouse

A recent letter writer (Bill Kughn, “A feeble attempt to mask the real issue,” Nov. 18), made a compelling economic argument for demolishing the Benton County Courthouse and replacing it with a jail.

I know it’s seismically fragile. I was in my office in the courthouse on March 23, 1996, when the 5.7 Spring Break Quake hit at 5:30 a.m.

But in my view, it would be tragic to destroy the community’s most iconic and visible symbol of justice.

It was built in 1888 and remains the oldest courthouse in Oregon to be continuously used for judicial purposes.

Look up at the steeple. You will see a remarkable statue. Lady Justice without a blindfold. It matters.

It’s more than a building. It’s the community’s civic heart, where folks vote, wave signs, demonstrate, argue for equal rights, abortion rights, protection of old-growth forests and a host of other issues.

Please save and protect the Benton County Courthouse.

Pete Sandrock

Portland