Letter: Please join writers in voting for Roen

This letter is in support of Roen Hogg for mayor of Corvallis.

We have known Roen for the past 12 years, eight of which he has been on the Corvallis City Council. During that time, we have observed him to have the traits that are required to be a good mayor. He thoughtfully considers all sides of an issue. He listens to what others have to say without interrupting to interject his own ideas. He calmly presents his considered opinion on an issue.

He is very knowledgeable about city issues, having spent almost a decade on City Council. He has been especially involved in livability matters through his experience with the homeless population, students living and parking in city neighborhoods, and public safety issues, such as fire and police.

In working with Roen on a downtown nonprofit venue, the Whiteside Theatre rehabilitation project, we have experienced firsthand his ability to work productively with others.

Roen is retired, so he has the time to devote to the very demanding requirements of being mayor, which include not only the work of overseeing the smooth running of city council meetings, but the many ceremonial activities the mayor has to perform as well.

We have lived in Corvallis for the past 51 years and have observed many mayors during that time. Roen definitely has the skills required to make a dependable and outstanding mayor. Please join us in voting for Roen Hogg for Corvallis mayor.

George and Margot Pearson

Corvallis