Letter: Please join in working for change

I recently sent a letter regarding my disillusionment with our political climate (“We all need to demand better now,” March 31).

I feel it necessary to continue to share my thoughts and perhaps induce people to more closely examine our country’s situation.

The last two elections should have set off loud warning bells with regard to our process of selecting candidates in national elections. I’m amazed there wasn’t a grassroots movement by critically thinking Americans, demanding better people from whom to choose. To me it’s clear that the system needs major changes.

Both parties are incompetent and have totally lost the ability to function in the best interests of the people. People and parties seem to have forgotten that elected officials are there to serve the people and the country. There should be no career politicians!

Our country was founded by working men who took time away from their work to help shape and govern our country. They never envisioned themselves or anyone else making a career of it. Our great country has been reduced to a bunch of polarizing, egomaniacal, narcissistic people who serve only themselves or their political machines.

We deserve better, and if the vast majority of moderate, common sense-wielding people don’t stand up and do something, we become part of the problem.

We must have true campaign finance changes that take the money out of politics, and we need term limits with stricter rules about profiting from elected positions.

Please join me and work for change.

Steve Boyd

Albany

