Letter: Please join in voting Pat Malone

We support Pat Malone as a Benton County commissioner.

Pat is a fifth-generation Oregonian and has years of experience of managing a successful small rural business with his wife, Betty. Pat has been a dedicated volunteer over the years through various organizations that work to improve the lives of county residents.

Pat is currently a great county commissioner who listens to residents and county staff. He reads, studies details and exchanges thoughts with others while working to find the best solution to the many issues that are presented to the Benton County commissioners.

Pat is a patient, sincere and upbeat person. We need his knowledge and experiences as a county commissioner. Please join us in voting for Pat Malone.

Janet Wolf-Eshe and Alvin Eshe

Corvallis

