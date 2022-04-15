Letter: Please don't repeat bad governance

I am concerned about the planned selective harvest in the watershed I depend on for healthful, safe water.

I worked on a research project for the forestry department at Oregon State University for 10 years. What is proposed for the Corvallis watershed runs contrary to established findings in forest stand dynamics.

Forest stand growth and development follow predictable paths to overall stand function and health. The removal of the dominant cohort can destabilize the remaining population of trees. In a watershed the effects that can be devastating include opening up the canopy to damage from abiotic (wind, heat) and biotic (insects, fungus) agents; disturbance of soil structure, which can cause increased water pollution; and creating access corridors for invasion of nonnative plants and animals.

Put simply, what exists now is a thriving, healthy super-system for processing and delivering drinking water. What is proposed will damage this function and will cost taxpayers much more than the short-term gain motivating the action.

But the sharpest burr under my saddle is the secrecy of such mismanagement. At least when Astoria destroyed its watershed, it was done in plain view. Look it up — it ended up in requiring a multimillion-dollar filtration plant to get back a weak semblance of what the native forest gave for free.

Please do not repeat such bad governance for your constituents.

Howard Bruner

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0