Letter: Please don't add Majestic to list

Back in the 1990s, I was on the management board for the Majestic Theatre.

I was also the theater reviewer for the Gazette-Times. I covered productions primarily at both the Majestic and Albany Civic Theatre, although I did also review plays at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College.

In addition, I was a playwright, and both of my own plays were produced at the Majestic Theatre. I also attended many a performance there beyond my reviewing assignments — music, theatre, readings.

I was a proud member of the Corvallis/Albany arts community, and I know how much the Majestic means.

Things have changed since the 1990s when I was active in the theater community, but the value of the arts and theater have not diminished at all. I hope the Corvallis community will answer the call for help in keeping the Majestic open for this and future generations.

When I returned to Corvallis two years ago, one of my first stops was the Majestic for a tour. I was mightily impressed with the state of the theater and the management. Corvallis has let other good things go. Please don’t add the Majestic to that list.

Molly Larson Cook

Sweet Home

