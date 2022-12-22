Letter: Please be a part of Alsea's future

On Dec. 10, a breath of fresh air swept into the Alsea Public Library community room.

Our newest state legislators, Rep. David Gomberg and Sen. Dick Anderson, along with Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot, held a very friendly and casual meet and greet. As often stated, “It was a very informative and productive meeting.”

At a time of cynicism, apathy and often deeply divided polarization of politics, is was refreshing to sit with our elected officials, who came together in order to discuss important rural issues with their constituents.

There were questions from representatives concerning the Alsea School District, both the needs of the building and the ongoing needs of the students. There was discussion about the future and sustainability of Alsea Hope Grange.

Also discussed was the need to develop economic opportunities in rural Alsea and Lobster Valley, given the vast diversity of resources in this area, the condition of our roads and the safety of Alsea Highway 34, the access to greater broadband infrastructure, a better awareness of the emergency operations and a common desire for increased communications for all services between Alsea and governing agencies.

It is not always an easy time for elected officials, but these representatives came out to Alsea to listen, to learn and to present avenues of assistance, while offering suggestions to help our rural community thrive. These are indeed steps forward, so please be a part of Alsea’s future and attend the next meeting.

Phil Plaza

Alsea