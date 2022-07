I want to thank Mr. Lundeberg writing about the horror picture of the animals on stakes over the barbecue flames (“Tragic, grotesque, disrespectful photo,” July 6).

I wasn’t sure that what I was seeing was a goat, pig, dog, cat or bird. It turned my stomach, and now I’m sure I was not alone in that feeling of disgust. I wasn’t sure at first if it was a barbecue or a pagan ritual.