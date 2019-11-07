I heard of the upcoming plans to alter Central Park in downtown Corvallis. It included substantial funds dedicated to an upgrade of the play area. I’m all for that! It’s wonderful to have appealing places for children to play.
However, I also read with dismay about possible alterations to the Central Park Gazebo. Apparently the goal is to make the gazebo less inviting as a place for people to sleep. The idea du jour is to have a removable roof! This is just mean-spirited. Corvallis, let’s not be that town!
Rhonda Mueller-Warrant
Corvallis (Oct. 28)