Letter: Perhaps it is time to better ourselves

Richard Kyte’s discussion about living an ethically responsible life (“Effective altruism offers promise, pitfalls,” Dec. 7, online) reminds me of the people I volunteer with in RESULTS: “sincere, thoughtful and encouraging.”

All of this while working together to end hunger and poverty by working with our members of Congress to pass legislation that makes a difference in our country and our world. Like renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty by 46% and helped families pay rent and bills and buy food.

Or working now to pass the End TB Now Act (S.3386/H.R.8654), which sets bold targets to reach and treat the most vulnerable populations for all forms of tuberculosis. So perhaps it is time to work with others to better ourselves and our world at the same time, by taking action in our democracy.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington