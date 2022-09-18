Letter: People of differing views will revolt

“We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein

You can take medicine to cure your cold, you can take medicine to cure your headache, but there’s no curing absurdity.

Consider:

Democrats are constantly whining about Republicans destroying American democracy. Or at least the democracy they cherish and ascribe to, the religiously secular Democratic democracy. Which is itself a gateway politic to a tyrannical collectivism, socialism at its harshest.

But the greatest fear of Democide, by Democrats, is our constitutional republic. The collectivist fears individual rights. Dems want to burn independent business, like in Portland, in favor of Big Tech titans and large corporations that are easier to control.

Dems fear the Second Amendment after so many children have been killed by guns in the hands of citizens. But they turn a blind eye to massive deaths rates by Fentanyl, coming across the Southern border with the new-age slave population and human-trafficked migrants.

The death of Democratic democracies is due to self-inflicted wounds by unyielding pluralistic demands, which means that many people of differing views, all demanding change to suit them, will in time result in governmental change, revolt. Not everybody wants their rights to be subjugated to the collective mentality.

Just because the majority determines a poke in the eye every morning is the will of the people doesn’t mean it won’t hurt, nor does it mean it is right.

And present-day Portland is what you can expect.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis