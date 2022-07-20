Letter: Pence's ambition makes him unfit

The writer was half right. Since she quoted Judge Luttig at the Jan. 6 hearing stating, “Donald Trump and his allies are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” I am surprised she would support Pence as the savior of the party.

From the time Trump became president, Mike Pence silently or not so silently went along with the damage done by his administration. His ambition for power then and now makes him unfit for the highest office in the land. Refusing to carry out Trump’s coup does not make him a hero. His complicity all those years should negate this one-time clarity on his part. Cheney: yes. Pence: no.