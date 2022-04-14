Letter: Pat will continue to represent county

We write in support of Pat Malone for Benton County Commissioner.

Those who know Pat understand he is someone who works well with others; his style is collaborative rather than combative — a sorely needed skill in this era of politics.

Since Corvallis is the largest city in Benton County, it is easy to become insular to this space. However, Benton County is more than Corvallis; there is a large rural area including such diverse communities as Philomath, Adair Village, Bellfountain, Monroe and Blodgett. It is important that they, too, feel represented when considering countywide policies.

Pat and his wife, Betty, are owners of a tree farm, and practice what they preach about the environment. They use groundcovers for erosion control, and beneficials for insect control.

Their goal has been to leave the ground in better shape than they found it; Pat has additionally applied his stewardship skills to promote a sustainable environment for all by supporting the installation of solar panels on county buildings. As an avid bike rider, Pat believes the development of bike paths is a way to help with income inequality and climate change.

To address houselessness, Pat worked to make the Third Street Commons operational through Operation Turnkey, using state monies for entities to buy old motels. Recognizing the need to address behavioral health issues, Pat helped implement the pairing of mental health providers with law enforcement.

We believe Pat has represented and will continue to represent all citizens of Benton County with visionary leadership.

John Hawkins and Ann Poling Hawkins

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0