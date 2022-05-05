Letter: Pat Malone has earned reelection

Elections for public office are often very contentious, contrasting candidates’ strengths and weaknesses against each other.

The May 17 Democratic primary for county commissioner is the exception. Here’s why!

Pat Malone’s performance as county commissioner has been superb. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

When reading letters to the editor, the attributes, compassion and qualifications from Pat’s opponent’s supporters, we all can't help but think they’re talking about Pat Malone.

It takes years to establish the kinds of relationships Commissioner Malone has accomplished with local, state and government agencies.

That’s a priceless asset as we work to resolve current and future issues.

Pat Malone has earned and proven he deserves to be reelected to continue his work and service on behalf of our community.

Jeff and Debbie Lamb

Philomath

