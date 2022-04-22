Letter: Pat Malone for county commissioner

We need Pat Malone’s guidance to continue making Benton County a beautiful place for all.

I knew Pat Malone long before he became a Benton County commissioner. I was a fairly new chair of the Benton County Democrats, and it didn’t take me much time to see that Pat was involved in all kinds of local groups. He was an invaluable help to keeping us informed about what was going on in Benton County and beyond, and how we could notify people about important issues.

He did this in the Pat Malone way, which was, and still is, getting things done without blame or confrontation with others. Pat has a way of sharing different ways of looking at a problem without making you feel that your way was wrong.

Pat and I both had the same belief that we could get a lot done if every member who wanted to could make decisions on projects as well as the board could. It worked. Since then, as a commissioner, Pat has added more ways he can help people.

I would highly recommend that Pat Malone remain in the position of Benton County commissioner.

Mike Van Laere, former chair, Benton County Democrats

Philomath

