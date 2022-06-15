Letter: Past time to say enough's enough

I simply cannot accept the carnage of gun violence against children in America, and neither should you.

Together we must act forcefully to petition government officials to stiffen existing gun laws and enact legislation to restrict the continued sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines to the public.

I speak as an educator, a parent, a Vietnam veteran, a gun owner and someone who grew up hunting in the woods of Pennsylvania.

Imagine that your child was a victim of the Sandy Hook or Robb Elementary School massacre. Imagine having to identify your murdered child, not by their sweet face but by the color of the shoes they were wearing when a high-powered round from a rifle designed for combat obliterated their young features.

That gun deaths have risen to be the top source of death among children in the United States is simply disgraceful. It is a shameful reflection of the national cowardliness of our elected officials.

It is time to enact meaningful legislation to put teeth into the phrase “well regulated” that is contained in the Second Amendment.

It is time to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and well-being of our children. We owe it to them, and we cannot compromise their future.

Join me by contacting every member of the U.S. Senate with an email, a text message, or a letter demanding action.

It’s past time to say enough is enough.

Gerry Kosanovic

Corvallis

