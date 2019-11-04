I live in a campus neighborhood and for myself and neighbors availability of street parking is a critical issue. So when the city of Corvallis scheduled a “community conversation” on parking I showed up.
The conversation started with a 15-minute presentation by transportation supervisor Lisa Scherf, who provided a brief history of parking in Corvallis then explained parking is a shared resource which can be monetized and she had the world's cutest dog. The dog was a lot cuter than the idea that the parking in front of my house should be sold to the highest bidder. This was implied, not stated, but the implication was real. Nor was there any discussion about the role OSU and city of Corvallis plays in the issue.
Then we got to do an activity with table teammates which seemed designed to help us build emotional bonds with other users of street parking. Seriously. I’m not making this up.
Then I got up and left feeling some intense disappointment. My time got wasted and I don’t believe the capitalist model will present any solutions. More meetings await.
Anthony Stumbo
Corvallis (Oct. 23)