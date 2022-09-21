Letter: Paper will still run trite oldies

After continuously subscribing to the paper for 31 years, I am canceling my subscription.

That’s a long time; consider what you were doing 31 years ago. Over these years I have seen a continual erosion of the newspapers’ content. From the loss of Chris Peterson’s food and local agriculture column, the excellent food and art by Jan Roberts Dominguez, the crime report to the current discontinuation of several excellent regular features, it is no longer a pleasure to read this newspaper.

Your letter from the editor indicates you are excited about the new lineup, so someone is happy. I’ll miss Dr. Roach, from whom I learned a great deal; “Dear Abby” and her common-sense advice, and several smile-worthy comics that often included clever observations on life in America. You point out that the paper will still run the “legendary” "Peanuts" and "Garfield," which I would characterize as trite oldies.

I would happily have paid extra for the newspaper I used to enjoy, but, alas, I was not given that choice, so I am exercising the only option I have.

Jude Sandberg

Corvallis